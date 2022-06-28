'Nothing but pure evil': Buffalo man gets 50 years for 2019 attack, rapes

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

A man convicted last month in connection with what prosecutors called an "absolutely horrific" attack on his girlfriend at a Riverside apartment in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio said she agreed with the victim that Bryam D. Bassett "never ever should see the light of day."

The judge called Bassett "nothing but pure evil" in issuing the maximum sentence.

On May 5, a jury convicted Bassett, 31, of two counts of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors told the jury Bassett raped the woman inside an apartment in Shaffer Village on Isabelle Street between May 5 and 7, 2019, after he physically assaulted her to the point where she was "too weak to leave that apartment."

Bassett's attorney said his client plans to appeal his conviction.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

