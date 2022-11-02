'Not terrorism': Judge dismisses case against Buffalo man accused of making threats after Tops shooting

A Buffalo man charged with making terroristic threats against two restaurants the day after the May 14 mass killing at Tops Markets was trying to get free food and what he did wasn't terrorism, an Erie County judge has ruled.

Judge James F. Bargnesi dismissed the two felony charges against Joseph S. Chowaniec, who was accused of making terroristic threats against Bocce Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing in May 15 phone calls to the businesses.

In the phone calls, Chowaniec was "attempting to obtain free food," and referenced the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 Black people were fatally shot and three people were injured, for which the alleged gunman faces state and federal hate crime charges, Bargnesi wrote in his Oct. 24 decision.

When his attempts didn't work, he ended one call by saying, "You can thank the Tops on Jefferson," and the other with "Tops on Jefferson," the judge wrote.

"It is beyond a doubt that terrorism poses a significant threat to our security and that crimes intended to intimidate or coerce the civilian population must be prosecuted and punished," Bargnesi wrote in a two-page decision. "This is not one of those cases."

The judge continued: "The Court does not sanction the defendant's actions. The Court recognizes that no one comes to work to be harassed, menaced or frightened. Perhaps crimes of that nature may fit the defendant's actions, but not terrorism."

The judge's dismissal resulted from a motion by Chowaniec's defense attorney, Brooke A. Meehan, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. Meehan could not be reached for comment.

Meehan filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that evidence presented to the grand jury "was not legally sufficient to establish every element of the offenses charged," Bargnesi wrote.

"The defense specifically points out that the statements made did not constitute an imminent threat made to intimidate or coerce a civilian population," the judge wrote.

The penal law Chowaniec, 52, was charged with violating states: "A person is guilty of making a terroristic threat when with the intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, by murder, assassination or kidnapping, he threatens to commit or cause to be committed a specified offense and thereby causes a reasonable expectation or fear of the imminent commission of such offense."

Under the ruling, the Erie County District Attorney's Office can refile the same charges if it obtains new evidence. The office could also choose to file different charges.

"Our office is looking into filing different charges," Kait Munro, spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office, said in an email Wednesday.

Chowaniec was one of four local men who was charged with making threats in the wake of the Tops shooting.

Andrew J. Marsh, 34, has been charged with making a threat referencing the May 14 shootings during a dispute inside an Elmwood Avenue store on May 17. A law enforcement source said it the location was a Tops supermarket.

He was indicted on a charge of making a terroristic threat and seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

No court date is scheduled for his case because he’s wanted on a warrant issued in September, according to Erie County Court staff.

Sean Q. Ingleman, 45, has been charged with making a terroristic threat during a May 25 robbery of a convenience store in the University Heights neighborhood, prosecutors have said. He’s due in Erie County Court on Thursday.

Rolik Walker faces a federal charge of making an interstate threat for allegedly posted messages on Twitter about killing Black people at Buffalo-area grocery stores in the days after the May 14 attack. He’s due back in court Dec. 1.