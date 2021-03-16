North Tonawanda woman who robbed drugstore of Suboxone to enter treatment

A North Tonawanda woman who robbed a drugstore of more than $1,000 worth of Suboxone pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court.

Suboxone is a drug used to try to wean opioid addicts off their original addictions.

Kelly M. McCabe, 46, admitted to fourth-degree grand larceny for a July 15 holdup of the Walgreens pharmacy on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda. She was arrested two days later.

Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said McCabe simulated having a gun by pointing her finger under her clothes.

Judge Matthew J. Murphy III placed McCabe in the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment. If she succeeds in that program, her charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor with a nonjail sentence. If she fails to overcome her drug issues, she risks up to four years in prison.

