North Tonawanda woman who robbed drugstore of Suboxone to enter treatment

A North Tonawanda woman who robbed a drugstore of more than $1,000 worth of Suboxone pleaded guilty Monday in Niagara County Court.
Suboxone is a drug used to try to wean opioid addicts off their original addictions.
Kelly M. McCabe, 46, admitted to fourth-degree grand larceny for a July 15 holdup of the Walgreens pharmacy on Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda. She was arrested two days later.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said McCabe simulated having a gun by pointing her finger under her clothes.
Judge Matthew J. Murphy III placed McCabe in the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment. If she succeeds in that program, her charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor with a nonjail sentence. If she fails to overcome her drug issues, she risks up to four years in prison.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.