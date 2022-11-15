 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Tonawanda woman charged with DWI after injured pedestrian found on embankment

  • Updated
A North Tonawanda woman has been accused of striking a pedestrian with her vehicle with an impact that sent him over a guard rail and down an embankment in Niagara Falls, according to city officials.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Niagara Falls Boulevard, between 47th and 56th streets.

A 36-year-old man was found by firefighters and transported to Erie County Medical Center. He suffered fractured ribs and was in stable condition, city officials said Tuesday.

Michaela K. Gardner, 63, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and ticketed for speeding, according to a police report.

Gardner told police her pickup encountered ice on the road and caused her to lose control. The pedestrian was struck on the south side of the roadway and Gardner's pickup came to rest against the guard rail on the north side of the street.

Gardner and another person in the vehicle told officers they didn't see a pedestrian and didn't hit anyone, according to the report.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

