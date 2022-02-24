North Tonawanda mother charged with setting fire in residence with 3 kids inside

A North Tonawanda woman was arraigned in Niagara County Court Thursday on charges of setting a fire in her home's bathroom Jan. 8, while her three children were there.
Kymberly A. Atkins, 24, was charged with fourth-degree arson, second-degree strangulation and three counts each of attempted second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Atkins has a 4-year-old and a pair of 2-year-old twins, Assistant District Attorneys Cheryl Grundy and Liesel Marcantonio said.
Atkins is accused of setting fire to a box of tissues, which smoldered and eventually triggered a fire in the bathroom that brought the North Tonawanda Fire Department to the house on First Avenue. There were no injuries, the prosecutors said.
