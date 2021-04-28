North Tonawanda man with prior child molestation conviction admits abusing another girl

A North Tonawanda man who went to state prison for molesting a girl admitted Tuesday in State Supreme Court he molested another child, according to Niagara County prosecutors.

Paul P. Solack Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, a class B violent felony, Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said.

Solack, who was arrested in August on the day he was paroled, served more than two years in prison for sexual assaults committed between 2010 and 2014.

His current case involved a girl who was 7 years old when the abuse began in 2009.

He had been charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, child endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch on June 30. Kloch agreed to cap Solack's sentence at seven years, Bowman said.

