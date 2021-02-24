North Tonawanda man to serve 4 years for sexual abuse of girl

Joshua D. Standard of North Tonawanda was sentenced Tuesday to four years in state prison for sexually abusing a girl under the age of 11 in incidents between January 2018 and June 2019.

Standard, 41, had pleaded guilty in late 2019 to two counts of attempted first-degree sexual abuse, which occurred in North Tonawanda, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said. The case was delayed in January 2020 when Standard sought to withdraw his guilty plea, denying all wrongdoing. That led his first defense attorney to quit the case.

County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III eventually refused to cancel the plea. Tuesday, Murphy ordered that Standard, who has served about 20 months of his sentence in the County Jail since his arrest, will be subject to 10 years of post-release supervision. Violations of the parole-like supervision could send him back to prison for more time.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.