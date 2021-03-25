North Tonawanda man killed in Wheatfield crash

A North Tonawanda man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash on Williams Road in Wheatfield, state police said.

Troopers were called to the scene of the wreck at 10:35 p.m. Investigators determined a 2016 Jeep heading south on Williams left the roadway on the west side of the street and hit multiple trees, police said in a news release.

The driver, identified as Jeffrey S. Santersero, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone in the vehicle.

An autopsy was planned. Police did not release any further information.

The investigation remains active, troopers said.

