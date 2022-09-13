North Tonawanda man convicted of sex crimes against children

A North Tonawanda man has been found guilty on multiple counts of sexual crimes involving children, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Nathan A. Jones was convicted by a Niagara County Court jury of five counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and a single count of first-degree sexual abuse.

Seaman noted that the jury needed just over an hour to arrive at the verdict against Jones for the abuse of several children.

Jones is scheduled to return Nov. 7 for sentencing before County Court Judge John Ottaviano. He faces a penalty of up to 25 years to life for each of the predator sexual assault charges.

"The crimes this defendant committed against these children are truly despicable," Seaman said. "This verdict should ensure that he is never able to harm another child."