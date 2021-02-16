 Skip to main content
North Tonawanda man arrested in Pennsylvania, charged with abducting teen girl
The abduction of a teenage girl in North Tonawanda Monday night ended with the arrest of a man shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at a rest stop on Interstate 80 in Harrisville, Pa.

Michael Mesko

Michael Mesko.

North Tonawanda police announced that Michael Mesko was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police after FBI agents received word that the suspect's vehicle was at the rest stop in western Pennsylvania, roughly halfway between Erie and Pittsburgh. Mesko and the girl were inside and were taken to a local hospital for observation. Federal and state charges are pending against Mesko.

An Amber Alert was issued shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, reporting that Stephnie White, 17, was reported taken on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda about 7 p.m. Monday. The alert named Mesko as the suspect and gave the plate number for the blue Nissan Rogue he was driving. Police said the girl had a court order of protection against Mesko.

