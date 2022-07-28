 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Tonawanda man already on supervised release from prison pleads guilty to wire fraud

A North Tonawanda man who was already on supervised release from federal prison for a fraud conviction has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and violation of his supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

When sentenced on Nov. 30 by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, 50-year-old Michael Kornaker faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, between June and August 2020, shortly after Kornaker's release from prison, he fraudulently applied for a $60,500 Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration by using someone else's name and personal information. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides funds for small businesses or private, nonprofit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury stemming from declared disasters, in the Covid-19 pandemic.

