North Tonawanda man admits stabbing father in back
North Tonawanda man admits stabbing father in back

A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Tuesday to stabbing his father in the back with a pair of scissors.

Mark J. Ringler, 32, admitted to second-degree assault for the Nov. 11 attack, which occurred in his father's North Tonawanda home.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Holly E. Sloma said Ringler has a history of drug and mental health issues, and County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said he might consider an interim probation sentence if Ringler obtains counseling.

However, the judge also has the option of sending Ringler to state prison for as long as seven years. Murphy will announce his decision July 20.

