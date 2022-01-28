 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Tonawanda man admits possessing child pornography
A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to possessing child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to prosecutors.

Matthew Ostrowski, 49, entered the plea Wednesday before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., federal prosecutors said in a news release.

Federal authorities executed search warrants at Ostrowski's Meadow Drive home in December 2019 and February 2020 more than 4,200 pornographic images and more than 8,500 images of "child exploitative material." The majority of the images depicted minors under the age of 12, according to prosecutors.

Ostrowski is scheduled to be sentenced June 7.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

