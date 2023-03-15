North Tonawanda police on Wednesday charged a Schenck Street man with hitting a pedestrian Saturday night on Oliver Street night and leaving the scene.

Charles R. Alloy, 40, was accused of striking a 61-year-old woman at about 8:30 p.m. on Oliver, between Thompson and Christiana streets, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries and remains in stable condition.

Police charged Alloy with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and several traffic infractions.

Police thanked businesses on Oliver Street and nearby residents for their help with the case.

Alloy was issued an appearance ticket to appear in North Tonawanda City Court.