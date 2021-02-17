North Tonawanda kidnapping suspect was freed last week after rape arrest

The man arrested Tuesday in Pennsylvania for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl was released from jail a week ago after the Niagara County District Attorney's Office decided not to hold a preliminary hearing against him in a rape case.
However, District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Wednesday the suspect, Michael Mesko, probably would have been freed regardless because of the "low bail" set in the rape case.
Mesko, 50, of Depew, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act, crimes that occurred "recently" in North Tonawanda, according to Seaman.
Seaman said his prosecutor in North Tonawanda asked for $10,000 bail at the Feb. 4 arraignment, but City Judge Shawn P. Nickerson set bail at $1,000 and scheduled a Feb. 10 preliminary hearing.
"Faced with the inevitable release of the defendant given the bail amount, my office determined not to subject our witnesses to testimony and cross-examination at a preliminary hearing," Seaman's news release said. "This resulted in the defendant’s release on Feb. 10."
"I don't see any way the $1,000 was going to keep him in (jail)," Seaman said in an interview.
Five days later, on Monday night, Mesko allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda and drove her to western Pennsylvania.
North Tonawanda police issued an Amber Alert shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, listing the victim's name and naming Mesko as the suspect in the abduction. The alert said he was driving a blue Nissan Rogue and included its license plate number.
A Pennsylvania State Police incident report differed in some details about how Mesko was arrested from the North Tonawanda police version.
The latter said the FBI, which was working on the case, received word about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that the vehicle had been spotted at an Interstate 80 rest stop in Harrisville, Pa.
The Pennsylvania State Police news release says the vehicle was seen in the vicinity of a Kwik Fill station in Barkeyville, Pa., which is about 4 miles from Harrisville. Troopers found it parked at a TA truck stop on Route 8, but the vehicle fled north on Route 8 and had entered the on-ramp to westbound I-80 when troopers were able to stop it and make the arrest.
Mesko is being held without bail in the Venango County Jail, said Trooper Michelle McGee, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E.
Mesko was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding, and flight to avoid apprehension, McGee said.
If Mesko had remained in jail, the abduction wouldn't have occurred, but Seaman's statement said that given the low bail, Mesko probably would have been out soon anyway.
"The function of a preliminary hearing is for the court to determine whether there is enough evidence to continue to hold a defendant in custody on bail," the statement said.
"My office often has to weigh the cost of running the hearing, which is subjecting witnesses to testimony and cross-examination that can be quite uncomfortable, against the benefit of continuing the bail if the hearing is successful. In this case, my office determined that given the bail amount, and the very high likelihood that the defendant would be able to post that bail in short order, it would not make sense to subject our witnesses to the preliminary hearing. Simply stated, we did not want to have to subject our witnesses to uncomfortable testimony, only to have the defendant get out by posting $1,000 a day or two later."
"We have to make these decisions all the time," Seaman said in an interview. "Why subject our witnesses to getting on the stand again?"