North Carolina woman stopped at Peace Bridge, accused of stealing credit cards from gym lockers

When Border Patrol agents on Friday stopped a North Carolina woman at the Peace Bridge for making a wrong turn, they allegedly found a bolt cutter, pry bar and credit and debit cards that had been reported stolen.

Sydney Harvey, 27, of Charlotte, N.C., has been charged with multiple felonies in Amherst, Buffalo and Cheektowaga courts in connection with thefts from gym lockers at fitness centers. The charges include identity theft, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

She's also charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly committing one of the crimes while a 4-year-old child was left unattended inside her vehicle.

Harvey was released on her own recognizance because the charges do not qualify for bail.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he will request his office be recused from prosecuting these cases because one of the alleged victims is an assistant district attorney.

The cases were investigated by Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Homeland Security and DA's Office confidential criminal investigators Mark Vaughn, Sal Valvo, Phil Torre and Natalie Perez.

Maki Becker

