 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina woman stopped at Peace Bridge, accused of stealing credit cards from gym lockers
0 comments

North Carolina woman stopped at Peace Bridge, accused of stealing credit cards from gym lockers

Support this work for $1 a month
Sydney Harvey

Sydney Harvey

When Border Patrol agents on Friday stopped a North Carolina woman at the Peace Bridge for making a wrong turn, they allegedly found a bolt cutter, pry bar and credit and debit cards that had been reported stolen.

Sydney Harvey, 27, of Charlotte, N.C., has been charged with multiple felonies in Amherst, Buffalo and Cheektowaga courts in connection with thefts from gym lockers at fitness centers. The charges include identity theft, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

She's also charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly committing one of the crimes while a 4-year-old child was left unattended inside her vehicle.

Harvey was released on her own recognizance because the charges do not qualify for bail. 

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said he will request his office be recused from prosecuting these cases because one of the alleged victims is an assistant district attorney.

The cases were investigated by Buffalo, Amherst and Cheektowaga police, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Homeland Security and DA's Office confidential criminal investigators Mark Vaughn, Sal Valvo, Phil Torre and Natalie Perez.

Maki Becker

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The tallest cliff in the Solar System is one steep drop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News