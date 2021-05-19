 Skip to main content
North Carolina man charged with assaulting ECMC officer
North Carolina man charged with assaulting ECMC officer

An Erie County Medical Center police officer suffered head and neck injuries when he was tripped and shoved into a door, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at about 10:25 p.m. Monday at the Grider Street hospital, according to the report.

The 33-year-old officer suffered a sprained neck, a cut to his left knee and an unspecified head injury.

The police report did not include any further details about the incident.

Amos L. Hammonds, 46, of Pembroke, N.C., was charged with second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, disorderly conduct and harassment, according to the report.

