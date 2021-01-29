North Carolina man accused of tossing chemical grenade at sheriff's deputy

A North Carolina man is accused of tossing a nonlethal chemical grenade at an Erie County Sheriff's deputy during a car chase on Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.

David Coffey, 40, of Marble, N.C., was arrested Thursday by Niagara Falls police after law enforcement received several tips from the public, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Coffey was charged with reckless endangerment, a felony, and four misdemeanors, including unlawfully fleeing police and unlawful possession of a noxious material.

A deputy tried pulling over a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Route 438 on the Seneca Nation of Indians' Cattaraugus territories, but the driver refused to stop, the Sheriff's Office previously said.

Earlier this week, the Sheriff's Office asked the public for help in the case.

Coffee, who is being held without bail at the Erie County Holding Center, was arrested with Abigail Klink, 23, who was wanted on multiple warrants from outside the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

