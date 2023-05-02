A 41-year-old Buffalo father faces a manslaughter charge in the death of his infant son, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Benjamin Rodriguez was ordered held without bail after being arraigned in State Supreme Court, prosecutors said.

Police responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive 5-month-old boy on Crestwood Avenue on Dec. 20. The child was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Micah Rodriguez later died from his injuries, according to prosecutors, who did not reveal the nature of the boy's injuries.

Benjamin Rodriguez was arrested by Buffalo police on Monday. Under the first-degree manslaughter charge, he is accused of recklessly causing his son's death, according to prosecutors.

His next court date has not yet been scheduled.