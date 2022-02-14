 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No working smoke detectors in Kaisertown home where mom, 7-month-old died in fire
No working smoke detectors in Kaisertown home where mom, 7-month-old died in fire

A 31-year-old woman and her 7-month-old daughter died and three firefighters were injured battling an early morning blaze in the city's Kaisertown neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at 157 Weiss St., just south of Clinton Street. The structure was a single-family, 2½-story home.

The woman and her daughter died of smoke inhalation, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said during a morning news conference. They were found in a second-floor bedroom.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, Renaldo said.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released.

The firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze but were evacuated after several minutes because the interior staircase to the second floor was completely burned out.

"It was impossible to advance any further," Renaldo said.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior of the home, focusing on the second-story window.

The bodies of the mother and child were found just inside that window, Renaldo said.

The fire began in the rear of the home on the first floor, he said.

The injured firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One suffered smoke inhalation, another a knee injury and the third a back injury.

All were treated and released.

Damage to the home was estimated at $225,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The cause does not appear to be suspicious, Renaldo said.

Damage to the other properties was estimated at about $50,000.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

