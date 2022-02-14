No working smoke detectors in Kaisertown home where mom, 2½-year-old died in fire

A 31-year-old woman and her 2½-year-old daughter died and three firefighters were injured battling an early morning blaze in the city's Kaisertown neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. at 157 Weiss St., just south of Clinton Street. The structure was a single-family, 2½-story home.

The woman and her daughter died of smoke inhalation, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said during a morning news conference. They were found in a second-floor bedroom.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, Renaldo said.

The names of the deceased were not immediately released. The Buffalo Fire Department had earlier reported the wrong age for the daughter.

The firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze but were evacuated after several minutes because the interior staircase to the second floor was completely burned out.

"It was impossible to advance any further," Renaldo said.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the exterior of the home, focusing on the second-story window.