No verdict after first day of deliberations in Belstadt murder trial
top story

Belstadt verdict

Joseph Belstadt leaves the courtroom at the Niagara County Courthouse in Niagara Falls, as the jury is still deliberating his guilt or innocence in the homicide of Mandy Steingasser in 1993, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. 

 Sharon Cantillon

The jury that will decide whether Joseph H. Belstadt killed Mandy Steingasser will resume deliberations Tuesday morning after 6 1/2 hours of discussion and readbacks of testimony Monday.

The jurors reheard the testimony of two men about what Belstadt, now 46, did in the days following the 17-year-old Steingasser's disappearance. She was last seen entering Belstadt's car on Sept. 19, 1993.

The testimony was from Wayne Mielcarek, who said Belstadt came to his house to tell him Steingasser was missing and to ask if he knew where Steingasser was, and Gerard Miller, who said Belstadt asked him to falsely tell police that Belstadt had driven to Canada with him that night.

Mandy Steingasser - Missing since September 19, 1993

Mandy Steingasser disappeared Sept. 19, 1993, after spending the evening drinking with friends. Her body was found at Bond Lake Park five weeks later.

Belstadt told police he dropped Steingasser off in front of a church after picking her up about four blocks away. He said a man was waiting for her on the church steps.

Steingasser's body was found 36 days later in a Lewiston ravine; an autopsy concluded she had been strangled.

