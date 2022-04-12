No prison time expected as judge takes guilty plea from developer Robert Morgan

ROCHESTER – After throwing the book at Robert C. Morgan, federal prosecutors let him plead guilty Tuesday to just one felony related to mortgage fraud and agreed he should have to serve no prison term.

At one time, the government lodged 114 charges against the Rochester-area developer, who had spent years buying and building apartments in the eastern half of the country, including Buffalo. The government accused Morgan and his co-defendants of loading their mortgage applications with fictitious facts and figures, all to borrow more money than their projects or purchases deserved.

Co-defendants won't have to cooperate in federal fraud case against Robert Morgan The misdemeanor plea deals this week for Robert C. Morgan's three co-defendants do not necessarily signal added troubles for the Rochester developer, who still faces the brunt of felony charges in what federal prosecutors once called a "wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme."

Then the case bogged down under the weight of the reams of computer-based documents and data seized by federal investigators. Prosecutors could not efficiently analyze the records and turn them back over to the defendants in time to ensure a fair and speedy trial. The entire indictment was dismissed in October 2020, and federal prosecutors regrouped to file another six months later.

But the second round was much like the first. And with the judge tired of the delays, incoming U.S. Attorney Trini Ross disposed of the case. She let three of Morgan’s co-defendants plead last week to one misdemeanor each, bank larceny of less than $1,000. The deal on the table calls for no jail time and a fine of up to $9,500. It is a slap on the wrist compared to what the full penalty could have been, a year in jail and a $250,000 fine.

Morgan was 60 when The Buffalo News revealed in 2017 that a federal probe of his dealings was underway. He told District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford on Tuesday morning that he was 65 before she launched into a series of questions designed to ensure he knew what he was doing by pleading guilty.

Three Morgan defendants plead guilty to significantly reduced charges in surprise plea deals Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government has dropped almost all of its claims against most of the remaining defendants.

Morgan admitted that in September 2016, he and his conspirators gave inaccurate information to the ESL Federal Credit Union so it would lend more money than was justified to build the Ellison Heights apartments in Monroe County. He then pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony.

That, too, can bring a fine of up to $250,000 and prison time, up to five years. However, while federal prosecutors say in court papers that Morgan’s crime was more serious than his lawyers assert, they agreed he should not be incarcerated.

It is up to the judge to decide whether to go along with that. If Wolford gives him jail time, Morgan can withdraw his guilty plea. He can’t withdraw his guilty plea regardless of the size of the fine, a sentence of probation or an order to make restitution. Defense attorney Joel Cohen, however, said he and prosecutors agree no restitution is needed because the construction loan was repaid in full.

“You can see, it’s a far cry from what they presented as to what they were able to deliver.” Cohen said of the federal prosecutors and agents on the case.

When Morgan was first indicted in May 2019, then-U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said the actions of Morgan and the others "strikes at the very heart of the banking industry." In announcing the guilty plea Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, now under Ross' management, used less-robust language: “Robert Morgan pleads guilty to wire-fraud conspiracy,” the news release said.

A proceeding by the Securities and Exchange Commission against Morgan has been settled. And a year ago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office withdrew an effort to seize some Morgan properties.

Still, Morgan’s empire has been dented. At one time, his businesses owned around 36,000 apartments in 14 states. He has since sold more than half of his holdings.

“It’s done significant damage to his business,” defense lawyer Cohen said after the court hearing broke up. But he also said Morgan’s intends to go about rebuilding.

As for the sentencing, the judge scheduled it for July 22, the same date Todd Morgan will be sentenced. Robert Morgan’s son was among the three who pleaded to misdemeanors last week.

