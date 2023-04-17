The two gunmen who fired into a crowd outside the Ferry Grider Homes in early July 2021 wanted to inflict the most damage in the least amount of time. They delivered the horrific attack – a quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy – firing 34 bullets in about 10 seconds, prosecutors said in Erie County Court on Monday as the murder trial of an alleged accomplice began.

The festive scene of families, food and fireworks in the courtyard on the Monday night of the Fourth of July weekend turned gruesome, with pools of blood and bullet holes left behind.

And about 20 minutes after the shooting, the woman prosecutors have accused of driving the shooters searched for news coverage of the violence on her phone, prosecutors said.

In addition to being accused of being the driver that night, prosecutors allege Jonay B. Robinson took part in the "planning and coordination" of the violence.

But Robinson's defense attorney argued in his opening statement that this is a case in which prosecutors are looking to punish "more people than those who are actually responsible."

It was just before 11 p.m. July 5, 2021, when a silver Ford Escape pulled into the Donovan Drive complex, off East Ferry Street. The driver brought the vehicle around the one-way road that encircles the complex. The vehicle stopped. Two people, one carrying a semi-automatic rifle and the other a .40-caliber handgun, exited.

"No one was safe. No one was spared," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel told jurors as the trial began.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker Jr., known to family members as "Baby Quelle," suffered fatal injuries.

Several of Walker's family members in court broke down in tears, some having to leave the courtroom, at various points in Monday's proceedings, including when prosecutors described what happened to Walker and when pictures of Walker's pink bicycle on the ground in the shooting aftermath were shown to jurors.

Walker, who was shot in the head and pronounced brain dead two days after the shooting, was taken off life support at Oishei Children's Hospital.

Robinson, 27, whose boyfriend pleaded guilty last month to being one of the gunmen, has put her fate in the hands of a jury. Prosecutors have lodged murder, assault and weapons charges against her under two legal theories – that she intended to kill or hurt people, or that she was reckless in her alleged actions.

Her attorney attempted to argue she didn't know the semi-automatic rifle used in the shooting – which is nearly 3 feet long – was in her vehicle before the shooting.

Prosecutors won't be able to prove Robinson intended for what happened to occur or knew about what was going to happen, attorney Jeremy Schwartz said.

In cases of horrific violence, there's a tendency for blame to be spread as far as it can be, Schwartz said, who urged the jury not to allow that to happen.

"It would be a greater tragedy for someone to pay for it when they are not responsible" because they were "in the orbit" of those responsible, he said.

"Someone should pay, absolutely," he said. "Jonay Robinson should not."

Robinson's boyfriend, Dequan I. Richardson, who had been scheduled to go on trial with her, pleaded guilty to murder and assault charges March 24. Aside from Richardson and Robinson, no one else has been charged in the case.

On Sunday, the eve of the trial, Robinson's attorney provided prosecutors with a six-page statement from Richardson, and may call him to testify in the case, prosecutors said.

Police found two firearms, including the rifle they believe was used in the shooting, in a Cheektowaga apartment shared by Robinson and Richardson, according to prosecutors. They also found rounds of ammunition that were the same types as the two calibers of casings left at the scene.

DNA from four individuals was found on the rifle. Expert analysis concluded the likelihood that the DNA belong to Richardson, Robinson and two others was 245 million times more likely than if it was four unknown individuals, Schnirel told the jury.

Prosecutors, who plan to call about 20 witnesses, showed several clips of video surveillance footage on Monday, including some which captured parts of the crowd scrambling in the courtyard as gunfire began. They said they plan to introduce cellphone records that put Robinson and Richardson driving around together for about five hours leading up to the shooting, including on Donovan Drive at the time of the attack.

One of witnesses who took the stand Monday was Richard Baldon, a surviving victim whose femur was shattered and who tried to crawl to cover as the bullets flew, leaving behind a trail of blood.

Baldon, 29, has a titanium rod in his leg and still walks with a limp.

From the witness stand, he watched video of the scene as he tried to crawl away. He told the jury there "a bunch of kids" in the area at the time of the shooting.

He didn't see who shot him, he told jurors.

Robinson's trial is scheduled to continue Tuesday.