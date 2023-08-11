No one was injured in a shooting outside a Buffalo funeral home Thursday afternoon, Buffalo police said Friday.
The shooting happened at about 1:15 p.m. outside Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, 995 Genesee St.
Two parked vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, police said.
No further details about the incident were released.
– Aaron Besecker
