No jail time for South Buffalo man who fatally shot neighbor's dog

A South Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his neighbor's pit bull with a shotgun last year was sentenced to community service and a fine, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, was sentenced Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to a one-year conditional discharge, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine.

Manning could have been sentenced to up to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a violation of discharging a firearm in the city.

Manning has already paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog's owner.

Manning shot his neighbor's dog about 4:45 p.m. April 16, 2020, on Buffum Street.

His attorney last fall said that Manning shot the dog in self-defense after he allegedly saw the pit bull go after an older man who was walking a dog and the pit bull turned on Manning.

