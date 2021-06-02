 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No jail time for South Buffalo man who fatally shot neighbor's dog
0 comments

No jail time for South Buffalo man who fatally shot neighbor's dog

Support this work for $1 a month

A South Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his neighbor's pit bull with a shotgun last year was sentenced to community service and a fine, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

timothy s. manning (copy)

Timothy S. Manning of Buffalo.

Timothy S. Manning, 58, was sentenced Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to a one-year conditional discharge, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine.  

Manning could have been sentenced to up to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty last month to misdemeanor count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals and a violation of discharging a firearm in the city.

Manning has already paid $2,250 in restitution to the dog's owner.

Manning shot his neighbor's dog about 4:45 p.m. April 16, 2020, on Buffum Street.

His attorney last fall said that Manning shot the dog in self-defense after he allegedly saw the pit bull go after an older man who was walking a dog and the pit bull turned on Manning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News