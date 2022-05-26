No charges filed after investigation into death of retired Sheriff's Office K-9

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is filing no charges in the death of Haso, the former Erie County Sheriff's Office K-9 found dead April 29 following a three-day search, the department confirmed Thursday.

Haso was found after a search in the area surrounding Route 240 and Ashford Hollow in West Valley.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at first believed Haso had been deliberately harmed, but Wednesday concluded the 8-year-old German Shepherd had been shot and killed by the owner of a small farm nearby who mistook the retired K-9 for a coyote.

Haso, a German shepherd in the Erie County Sheriff's K-9 unit, served the community during his four years on the job. He also saved the lives of at least eight people, like the autistic boy in Gowanda who jumped from his mother's car and disappeared, the elderly Clarence man with Alzheimer's who wandered away in his pajamas and the missing Amherst woman he found lying in Ellicott Creek.

"I have full confidence in their findings," said Erie County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Lundberg, Haso's owner and former K-9 handler, on Thursday. Lundberg said he had been briefed on the investigation's results by Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives Jordan Haines. "I'm grateful for their efforts and Haso's remains are now home with me, where he belongs."

WGRZ was first to report the results of the investigation.

Haso was active with the Erie County department for four years and saved at least eight people, Lundberg estimated, as well as discovering drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. Haso was one of five narcotics detection K-9s who in 2020 were retired early and replaced by dogs not trained to sniff for marijuana, which would be legalized recreationally in New York just over a year later.

Lundberg said Thursday that Erie County plans to add Haso's name to the Erie County K-9 stone memorial in the dog park at Black Rock Canal Park.

"My boy is at peace and so am I," Lundberg said.

