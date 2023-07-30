A Clarence man continues to be held without bail in the Erie County Holding Center after his arraignment last week on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Henry L. Jurek III, 45, is charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class E felony.

According to prosecutors, Jurek is alleged to have injured someone during an argument about 7:45 p.m. July 13 in a home on Silver Birch Court in Clarence.

Prosecutors said the victim's head was slammed to the ground against concrete and that the victim tried to leave and was dragged back inside the home. The victim was taken by ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, for treatment.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges ordered that a temporary order of protection for the victim should remain in effect.

Jurek is scheduled to return to court Aug. 21 for a pretrial conference. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

– Dale Anderson