The nine-day manhunt for suspected murderer Michael C. Burham in the vicinity of Warren, Pa., came to an end without incident late Saturday afternoon.

The fugitive, who escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6, was taken into custody near rural Logan Road in Conewango Township about 5:50 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens announced in a press conference Saturday evening.

He said Burham was spotted along the road by officers who had surrounded the area after a resident on nearby Jackson Run Road called at 3:57 p.m. to report encountering him in his back yard.

Bivens said Burham ran into woods when he saw the officers, but was caught by a team that included a New York State Police bloodhound and a K9 dog from the U.S. Border Patrol.

"I would characterize him as worn out," Bivens added.

Bivens said Burham was dirty and wet and still wearing part of his prison garb. He noted that Burham was not armed.

Rewards totaling $22,000 had been offered for information leading to Burham's arrest. More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement were involved in the manhunt.

Burham will not be returned to Warren County Prison, Bivens said. Authorities will decide where to hold him after he is processed Saturday night in Warren, he noted.

Burham made his escape by scaling exercise equipment to get to the roof of the prison and used bedsheets to get down. He was being held on $1 million bail in connection with kidnapping, burglary and other charges.

Prosecutors in Chautauqua County consider him the prime suspect in the May 11 killing of Kala Hodgkin, 34, and a related arson in Jamestown.

Bivens said that Burham was captured in an area south of Warren where the search had been concentrated for the past several days.

"We figured he would make a mistake," Bivens said, "and he finally did."

A barking dog alerted the Jackson Run Road resident to the fugitive's presence, Bivens said, and the resident recognized Burham when he went to investigate. The resident immediately called authorities and Burham ran into a wooded area.

Bivens noted that searchers had found three stockpiles of supplies that they believe Burham used to survive during his flight.

"Investigation is continuing into any assistance Burham may have received," Bivens said. He added that possible charges will be discussed with the Warren County District Attorney's Office.

Bivens thanked residents of the Warren area for their help and their patience during the manhunt and expressed relief that no one was injured in the capture.