Nine people were arrested when a six-month investigation into drug sales from an address on Willowbrook Avenue in Dunkirk concluded with the execution of a search warrant Wednesday morning, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced.

Arraigned on various charges in Dunkirk City Court were Robert J. Kaczor Jr., 28; Kathleen M. Shipley, 26; Dakota Cordell, 25; James P. Tilly III, 47; Robert Wordell, 25; and Danielle E. Gee, 29, all of Dunkirk; Natalie Carr, 25, of Fredonia; Raymond M. Provorse, 28, of Brocton; and Taylor M. Austin, 20, of Cassadaga.

Danielle E. Gee, 29, of Dunkirk, who also was present at the address, was subject of an arrest warrant and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she is held without bail.

Officers said they found 22.91 grams of fentanyl, a small quantity of methamphetamine, five doses of codeine and packaging materials for drug sales.

Assisting the Dunkirk Police Department and its narcotics detectives were the Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, the sheriff's K-9 unit, Jamestown Police narcotics detectives and agents from FBI Safe Streets.