Nine arrested as officers visit Town of Westfield address for second time in 15 days

Nine people were arrested and guns, cash and suspected drugs were seized Friday morning when officers executed a search warrant for the second time in 15 days at an address on Felton Road in the Town of Westfield, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession if drug paraphernalia were Alexis S. Campbell, 28; Mark C. Baker, 34; Mark H. Jackson, 34; John Houser, 32, and Neale P. Brown, 31, all of Westfield; and Daniel H. Hornberg, 42, and Kristen McTaggert, 30, both of Stockton.

Baker also was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Hornberg, wanted on a warrant from Dunkirk, is held in Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. All the others were arraigned and released.

Two more people, Rachel Blanchard, 40, of Mayville, and Edward A. Wood, 52, of Westfield, both subjects of arrest warrants, were found hiding in nearby woods. Wood is jailed in lieu of $20,000 bail, Blanchard was released.

Investigators said they found more than 42 grams of fentanyl, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine; a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol and $2,062 in cash.