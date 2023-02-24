Buffalo police responding to a call about a possible active shooter at the Nichols School Friday morning said that as of 9 a.m. there was no evidence of an active threat.

Police received the call just after 8 a.m., said police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

Multiple patrol cars were dispatched to the school on Amherst Street.

The school was placed on lockdown "as a precaution," police said.

"Authorities are completing their check of the school with K-9 officers doing a sweep of the building," DeGeorge said. "At this time, police report there is no evidence of an active threat."