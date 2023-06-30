A Niagara Falls attorney charged with 10 felonies for reportedly making two phony political donations will be back in court later this summer, when his defense attorney says his client may take a plea.

Nicholas D. D'Angelo, who was in Niagara County Court on Friday for the second time in a week on his election fraud case, has been charged with making payments to a Falls judicial candidate in 2021 under the name of the husband of a prosecutor in his rape case, for which he is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Defense attorney Brian Melber, after several conferences in chambers, asked the judge to adjourn the case three weeks. He said the parties may have a deposition then.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra L. Givens told the parties to return Aug. 25 for motion arguments.

At a court appearance June 23, Melber told the judge there was a plea agreement, but after further discussions in chambers, the parties adjourned in order to attempt to resolve a "legal issue," the Niagara Gazette reported.

D'Angelo, 30, was initially charged in March by state police with making one phony payment, and then indicted in April by a Niagara County grand jury, when additional charges were levied for the reported second payment.

He was indicted on 10 felonies – four counts of first-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, and two counts of first-degree tampering with public records – as well as two counts of making a campaign contribution in the name of a person other than the true contributor.

D'Angelo is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in the rape case. He pleaded guilty in April to eight felony sex crimes involving three victims, one of whom was 16. Givens is expected to sentence him to serve six months in jail and 10 years of a special type of probation for sex offenders, terms that were part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.