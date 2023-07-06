Former Niagara Falls attorney Nicholas D. D'Angelo, who admitted to forcing two women to have sexual contact and admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old girl, formally learned his fate on Thursday afternoon:

Six months in jail followed by a decade of sex offender probation.

That is the sentence that Judge Debra Givens committed to as part of the plea deal when D'Angelo entered a guilty plea earlier this year.

He will also be placed on the state's sex offender registry.

As part of his plea, he agreed to surrender his law license, which would have been revoked for seven years upon conviction. He has promised as a condition of his plea not to try to get his law license back.

The six months of incarceration is the longest period of jail time possible under state law for people who also are sentenced to 10 years of sex offender probation, prosecutors have said.

The sex offender probation is a more strict program than regular probation, according to the District Attorney's Office. Conditions, which are ultimately set by probation officials, include limiting types of employment, internet usage, contact with anyone under 18 – including relatives – and electronic monitoring.

If D'Angelo were to be found guilty of any probation violation, he would potentially face consecutive sentences on all charges, which could lead to a maximum 44-year prison sentence, prosecutors have said.

D'Angelo pleaded guilty April 25 to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D felonies, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of third-degree rape, class E felonies.

D'Angelo also faces 10 felony charges in a case in which he is accused of election fraud, a case in which he may plead guilty, his attorney said last week.