Niagara University hockey player, killed in house fire, was planning to move

That was true for Romano, who had played two years of junior hockey in Lewiston, Maine, before coming to Niagara.

The coach said he has a list of "vetted" landlords that he gives to players looking for housing. He said he talked last year to the Wyoming Avenue landlord, Bradley Inzinga, and was told there wasn't much availability in Inzinga's properties, so he left Inzinga off his list.

Mooradian said Romano never had complained to him about the house, but was planning to move next year to a property whose owner Mooradian had screened.

"If somebody tells me, 'Hey, my availability's low,' then the questions don't get asked, because there's simply no match for what we need and what they're offering," the coach said.

Romano "was the last person I talked to before I went to bed (Friday) night," Mooradian said. "I was just shooting him a text about getting out of his house, that unfortunately burned down, because I had found him a new place to live for next year through actual team housing, vetted landlords. This was a situation where he wasn’t living in a house that was vetted through our team."