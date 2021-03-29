Niagara University hockey player, killed in house fire, was planning to move

Friday night, Tom Mooradian, coach of the Niagara University club hockey team, exchanged text messages with Patrick Romano, one of his players, about Romano signing a lease for a different house for next season.
Saturday morning, Romano, 23, died at 1427 Wyoming Ave., Niagara Falls, where city firefighters found his body after the house caught fire.
"I've cried so much that I feel like I don't even have any tears left in my tear ducts," Mooradian said Monday.
Romano, listed as 6 feet, 2 inches and 210 pounds, was a junior sports management major from Toms River, N.J. He had played defense in his first two years with the team, but the club team didn't play this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Mooradian said he planned to have Romano play some forward next season.
“He was the type of player that because of who he was as a human being, you were always as a coach looking for opportunities for him. He has such a physical presence on the ice, and it’s very ironic because he’s the happiest, most bubbly, larger-than-life teddy bear off the ice," Mooradian said. “He’s literally the happiest human being I’ve ever met in my entire life. There’s nobody that didn’t like him.”
Mooradian said most of the players he recruits are older than the typical college freshman, because they usually have played junior hockey. Because of that experience, most of the players prefer to live off-campus instead of in a dormitory.
That was true for Romano, who had played two years of junior hockey in Lewiston, Maine, before coming to Niagara.
The coach said he has a list of "vetted" landlords that he gives to players looking for housing. He said he talked last year to the Wyoming Avenue landlord, Bradley Inzinga, and was told there wasn't much availability in Inzinga's properties, so he left Inzinga off his list.
Mooradian said Romano never had complained to him about the house, but was planning to move next year to a property whose owner Mooradian had screened.
"If somebody tells me, 'Hey, my availability's low,' then the questions don't get asked, because there's simply no match for what we need and what they're offering," the coach said.
Romano "was the last person I talked to before I went to bed (Friday) night," Mooradian said. "I was just shooting him a text about getting out of his house, that unfortunately burned down, because I had found him a new place to live for next year through actual team housing, vetted landlords. This was a situation where he wasn’t living in a house that was vetted through our team."
City Court officials said there was no record of any building code violations against Inzinga or his company, Properties of Niagara LLC. The address given for the company, 3510 Hyde Park Blvd., is the same as that of Niagara Barber Co., a barbershop Inzinga, 25, opened in 2018.
Public records showed Properties of Niagara acquired the Wyoming Avenue house for $67,500 in September 2019. Inzinga and Michael Santa Maria signed the mortgage.
Santa Maria, a Tonawanda real estate agent, said he is no longer connected to Properties of Niagara. Inzinga did not respond to Facebook messages Monday, when the barbershop was closed.
Niagara Falls Fire Chief Joseph Pedulla said the cause of the blaze had not been determined as of Monday, when the remains of the house were scheduled for demolition.
He said the fire started in or near the kitchen entrance on the first floor of what the chief called a 1 1/2-story Cape Cod-style house. "That's where most of the damage was," Pedulla said.
Romano was found dead in the bathroom, which was just behind the kitchen, Pedulla said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Romano was alone on the night of the fire, Pedulla said. His housemate was away for the weekend.
"We lost our biggest team player," Mooradian said. "We have our strategic depth for games, but we also have our character depth, and he was No. 1, hands down. Everybody loved him, and he was always smiling. He was always that type of guy that as a coach, you come to the rink and say, 'This is why I do it.' "