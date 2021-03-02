 Skip to main content
Niagara sheriff's son charged with DWI
Niagara sheriff's son charged with DWI

No court date has been scheduled yet for Alex M. Filicetti, the son of Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti, who was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated after a minor accident shortly after midnight Sunday.

Lewiston Town Court officials said Tuesday they have yet to receive any paperwork on the case.

There was no arraignment or bail set after the arrest, under terms of the state bail reform law, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said.

He said Filicetti, 24, was charged by town Officer Jonathan Emmons after Filicetti's pickup truck allegedly sideswiped another vehicle in a driveway leading to the Upper Mountain Fire Company on Moyer Road.

Previte said Filicetti's blood alcohol content was measured at .14%. The legal threshold for intoxication is .08%.

"He made a mistake and will have to face the consequences like anybody else," the sheriff said of his son.

Lewiston police chief says sheriff's son was not involved in hit-run crash
Local News

Lewiston police chief says sheriff's son was not involved in hit-run crash

  • Updated

Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said this week that his son was not involved in an April 18 hit-and-run crash in Lewiston, and he said allegations from his election opponent’s camp that he tried to cover up the incident are false. Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte confirmed Thursday that he had instructed his officers not to charge

