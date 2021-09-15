Niagara Falls woman to serve 3-9 years for fatal crash into house

"Since the day I woke up in the hospital and heard this tragic news, I thought I was having a really bad nightmare," a tearful Schultz read from a prepared statement. "It still doesn't feel real. I beat myself up over it every day."

"You're not sorry for what you've done. You're sorry you got caught," said Shaiquayle Maye, Sanders' sister. "You should be forgiven, but you should not have your freedom."

Maye asked for the maximum sentence, which would have been five to 15 years, while defense attorney Dominic H. Saraceno sought a "split sentence" – five years' probation beginning with six months in jail.

He contended that the only drug Schultz used that night was marijuana, and the attorney said she thought it may have been tainted.

"She's not an evil person," Saraceno said. "She's a lot more than immature. She suffers from mental health issues."

"Probation is not pain," Maye said. "Pain is me having a bag of bloody clothes that says, 'male, Shawntee Sanders.' "

The dead man's sister continued, "Ashes is all I have of him. I sleep with him every night."