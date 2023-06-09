A Niagara Falls woman reported to police Thursday she was being blackmailed online by people with whom she exchanged nude photographs on Instagram.

The woman sent the photos to at least two people in the last month, according to a Falls police report.

About two weeks ago, she started getting messages on Snapchat demanding she send $5,000 in bitcoin or the nude photos would be sent to her husband and family, according to the report.

The messages demanding payment included the same photos she shared on Instagram, as well as a list of names of her family members.

The woman told police in prior conversations online, she was asked about family members' names. She also said her brother received a message on Instagram that the photos would be released.