A Niagara Falls woman accused in the shotgun slaying of her boyfriend has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Chevelle Sherrill, 44, entered her plea before Niagara County Court Judge John Ottaviano. Seaman said Ottaviano agreed to sentence Sherill to 20 years in state prison, plus five years of supervision when she is released. She will return to court for sentencing Aug. 17.