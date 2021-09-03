Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run fatal collision

A Niagara Falls woman whose vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the Town of Niagara pleaded guilty Friday in Niagara County Court.

Keiyoshia James, 22, admitted to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without reporting, according to Assistant District Attorney Joel M. Grundy.

James faces a maximum sentence of four years in state prison when she is sentenced Nov. 12 by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.

Her westbound vehicle struck and killed Maxim Vyazovoy, 22, who was walking on the north side of Lockport Road between Military Road and Norman Street in the Town of Niagara on Dec. 20, 2019.

State Police found his body the next morning and recovered the vehicle they believed to be involved later that day. However, James was not arrested until Aug. 18, 2020.

