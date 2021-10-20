Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty in high-speed crash that killed 1, hurt 2

A woman whose speeding car crashed into a Niagara Falls house last year, killing one of her passengers and injuring two others, pleaded guilty Tuesday in State Supreme Court.

Breanna Best, 25, admitted to aggravated vehicular homicide, the most serious charge in the original 54-count indictment against her, unsealed in April.

In the plea deal, Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he would sentence Best on Dec. 16 to no more than a 4-to 12-year state prison term, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli.

The maximum penalty under the law for the charge is 8⅓ to 25 years.

Police accident investigators determined that on July 4, 2020, Best's 2009 Dodge Avenger was traveling at speeds of up to 90 mph on Porter Road before it ran off the pavement and slammed into a house at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Best's back-seat passenger, Precious Cox, 27, was killed. Two other passengers, Traonna Williams and Jayvonna Jordan, were injured. One was in the back seat and the other in the front seat. No one in the house was hurt.

Best, who was arrested Aug. 26, 2020, originally was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The aggravated vehicular homicide count implies that she was under the influence of alcohol, Granchelli said.

