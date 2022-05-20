Niagara Falls woman killed in apartment as car crashes through wall

A 64-year-old Niagara Falls woman died after a man suspected of drunk driving crashed his Cadillac through the wall of her apartment building late Thursday night, Niagara Falls police said.

The incident took place at about 11:25 p.m. when a vehicle struck some parked cars in the parking lot at 9103 St. John's Parkway and then drove through the wall of an apartment building.

The victim was trapped under the 2015 Cadillac. Niagara Falls firefighters freed her but she died of her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Cadillac, identified only as a 41-year-old man, was extricated from his vehicle. Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, DWI, reckless driving and unsafe backing. Additional charges were pending.

