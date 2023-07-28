Niagara Falls police charged a 24-year-old woman with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a rollover crash on Pine Avenue on Thursday morning in which a vehicle hit a light pole, pine tree, fence and a house.

Leah R. Mancuso also was charged with reckless driving and three counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, and ticketed for 12 traffic violations, according to a Falls police report.

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Pine, between Portage Road and 13th Street.

Police located Mancuso at her home about a mile and a half away from the crash scene on Pine, according to the report.

Mancuso, who reportedly told police she had been drinking at a Niagara Street bar, refused a blood test and a breath test at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Police found Mancuso's driver's license at the scene of the crash. An open bottle of vodka was inside the crashed SUV, according to the report.