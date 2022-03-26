Niagara Falls woman arraigned on charge of killing boyfriend with shotgun

Chevelle Sherrill of Niagara Falls, accused of killing her live-in boyfriend with a shotgun blast, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder indictment Friday.

Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano ordered that Sherrill, 43, should continue to be held in the Niagara County Jail without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Sherrill is accused of killing Calvin Wroten, 47, Jan. 5 in their apartment of 511 Hyde Park Blvd.

Niagara Falls police reported at the time that Sherrill also was injured. Hoffmann said those injuries were cuts on her wrist and stomach that the prosecutor does not believe were inflicted by Wroten.

In another Niagara Falls homicide case Friday, Ottaviano denied bail for Rohmeo K. Lewis, 20. He's charged as an accomplice to the July 21, 2020, murder of Nathan Craft, 29, in a confrontation that followed a car chase. Lewis' trial will begin in July, Hoffmann said.

The man who shot Craft, Geoffrey O. Sandiford, 20, pleaded guilty to murder last year and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

