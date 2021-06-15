Niagara Falls woman accused of throwing caged dog into pool

A 24th Street woman faces an animal cruelty charge after witnesses told police she locked her dog in a cage and then threw the cage into a swimming pool.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday outside a home on 24th between Ferry Avenue and Niagara Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The witnesses told officers they were outside when they saw the woman put her dog in a cage and toss the cage into a pool.

One of the witnesses ran over to the pool to pull the cage out as the woman began to walk away down 24th Street, according to the report.

Lois A. Worthy, 38, was located by police and charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The dog was transported to the Niagara SPCA.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.