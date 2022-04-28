 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls teenager sentenced in stabbing death of another teenager

A judge on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old Niagara Falls woman to up to four years in prison for fatally stabbing a teenager at a Metro Bus station on Ellicott Street nearly two years ago.

The defendant, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was granted youthful offender status. Erie County Judge Susan Eagan sentenced her to an indeterminate sentence of 16 months to four years in prison, the maximum sentence for the youthful offender, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. 

Rashanae Clayton pleaded guilty in January to first-degree manslaughter in the May 29, 2020, death of Corrisha Thomas of Niagara Falls. Thomas, who was 17, died from a single stab would to her upper chest. 

Flynn said in January that the two had had altercations in the past. The stabbing was captured on cellphone video and bus station surveillance cameras, he said.

