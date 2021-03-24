Niagara Falls teen takes plea deal in shooting death caught on security camera

A Niagara Falls 18-year-old will serve 18 years in state prison for killing another 18-year-old.

Arion M. Darrell, who had been indicted on a murder charge, pleaded guilty to a reduced count of first-degree manslaughter Wednesday in State Supreme Court, Lockport.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. promised Darrell an 18-year sentence, which he will officially impose May 24.

Darrell killed John Bruso with a handgun at close range as the victim sat in a parked car at 19th Street and Welch Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 1.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the whole incident was caught on a nearby store's security camera.

Bruso was shot several times as he sat in the vehicle's passenger seat, a city news release said after Darrell was arrested Dec. 4.

Defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova said they "had some sort of prior relationship that involved controlled substances." He said Darrell apparently had sold marijuana to Bruso and there was a dispute over payment.

