Niagara Falls restaurant burglary suspect charged

Niagara Falls police have charged a man with burglarizing a Third Street restaurant.
Michael Miranda, no age provided, was arrested at about 2:05 a.m. Friday by an officer who saw a suspicious male carrying a white box on Fifth Street, between Niagara Street and Ferry Avenue, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in a news release.
When the officer confronted the man, who was carrying a box that contained a "cash register box," he dropped the item and fled on foot. Officers formed a perimeter and located him a brief time later, according to the release.
Police determined the item had been taken from Zaika Indian Cuisine.
Miranda was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief, Cavalleri said.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
