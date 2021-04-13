Niagara Falls resident finds macabre display in driveway

A 79th Street resident found a strange display in his driveway early Tuesday morning, according to a Niagara Falls police report.
A man on the 600 block of 79th called police shortly after 2 a.m. when he found a pentagram scrawled on his driveway in an unknown red substance.
In addition to the shape, officers also found a chicken's foot, four candles and a dismembered doll atop it, according to the report.
Another chicken's foot was on the driver's side door handle of a nearby vehicle.
The resident told police he came home about 11 p.m. Monday and found the display when he went out to his vehicle at about 2 a.m.
