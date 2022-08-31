Niagara Falls real estate firm owner pleads admits fraudulently obtaining loans

The owner of two Niagara Falls real estate companies admitted Wednesday in federal court that he lied to obtain Covid-19 pandemic relief loans totaling $117,300 last year.

Leo Benevento, 57, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge that alleged he obtained loans from the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program by grossly inflating his businesses' income and underreporting its expenses, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell T. Ippolito.

That program was designed to help businesses experiencing a temporary loss of revenue due to Covid-19.

Benevento, who owns WNY 24 7 Realty and Benevento Realty, has repaid the $117,300 to the SBA, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Benevento is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara on Dec. 19. Federal sentencing guidelines call for him to be sent to prison for 1 to 1½ years. His maximum punishment could be 20 years in prison.